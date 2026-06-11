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11.06.2026 19:32:06
Gold Just Tumbled Into its First Bear Market Since 2022. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
After a blistering run that sent prices to an all-time high of $5,608.35 per ounce in January 2026, gold has officially entered bear market territory. Spot gold prices have plunged more than 25% from their recent record highs, marking the precious metal’s first foray into a bear market since 2022.What should investors in gold and gold stocks make of this fall?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 180,95
|-34,27
|-0,81