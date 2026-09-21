Goldpreis

4 351,11
USD
-28,94
-0,66 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
21.09.2026 13:45:00

Gold miners’ $18.2B payout masks rising ESG pressures

Gold miners’ payments to governments surged 77% to a record $18.2 billion last year as stronger prices for the precious metal boosted fiscal contributions even as the industry struggled with rising emissions and energy intensity, according to Metals Focus.

The Uk-based consultancy’s Gold ESG Focus 2026, published Monday, compares environmental, social and governance performance across 18 major producers. Local procurement rose by $1.7 billion to a record $30.8 billion, marking an eighth consecutive annual increase.

“The financial contributions of the companies we track remained strong, with payments to governments rising 77% to a record $18.2 billion,” Sarah Tomlinson, director of mine supply at Metals Focus, said in a release. “Local procurement also reached a new peak of $30.8 billion, underscoring the sector’s vital role in supporting host economies.”

The results show the growing financial contribution miners are making to host countries while highlighting a more uneven environmental picture. Investors are increasingly assessing ESG performance alongside risk, capital allocation and long-term value creation as extreme weather, political unrest and community relations pose threats to mine continuity.

Emissions pressures

Combined Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions were virtually unchanged in 2025 at 29,898 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, but average emissions intensity rose 7% to 0.9 tonnes per gold-equivalent ounce.

Scope 1 emissions increased after two years of declines, with AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU), Barrick Mining (TSX: ABX)(NYSE: B), Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) and Polyus (MOEX: PLZL) leading the increase. Newmont (NYSE: NEM) cut emissions by 469 kilotonnes following asset sales.

Scope 2 emissions fell for a fourth year as miners expanded renewable power and power purchase agreements, while Scope 3 emissions declined 9%. Metals Focus cautioned that reporting methodology and procurement changes also influenced the Scope 3 result.

Energy consumption rose 4.8% to 334 petajoules as average energy intensity jumped 12% to a record 10.2 gigajoules per gold-equivalent ounce, 47% above 2016. Higher energy use and lower production at Newmont, Barrick, Polyus and Solidcore Resources (AIX: CORE) contributed to the increase.

Leaked documents show world’s biggest miner quietly shelved billions in climate projects

The divergence leaves miners facing pressure to cut the carbon and energy intensity of production even as most companies in the study target net-zero emissions or carbon neutrality by 2050.

Safer mines

Safety performance improved, with 21 fatalities in 2025, the lowest total since the COVID-19 pandemic. Fatal accidents were concentrated at African and underground operations, where ground instability, mobile equipment and material handling remained key risks.

Eight companies reported no fatalities. Northern Star Resources (ASX: NST) extended its fatality-free record to 12 years, while B2Gold (TSX: BTO; NYSE American: BTG) reached 10 years.

Companies have increasingly focused on critical controls, hazard identification and near-miss reporting, while using technology, data analytics and remote monitoring to identify potentially fatal hazards before accidents occur.

“Health and safety continue to be a key focus,” Tomlinson said. “These achievements demonstrate the importance of strong safety systems and risk management as the sector continues to strive toward its ultimate goal of zero harm.”

Gold is tariff-proof. Canada has $11 billion a year of it stuck in permitting 

The report also highlighted how mining spending is spreading through host economies. Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) spent $1.3 billion with host communities, while Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM) awarded more than $1.2 billion to Indigenous businesses.

Metals Focus said maintaining a social licence increasingly requires miners to demonstrate tangible benefits for host countries and communities while managing environmental and operational risks. It also highlighted the London Bullion Market Association’s Responsible Gold Guidance and the Gold Bar Integrity programme developed with the World Gold Council.

The findings show an industry generating record economic contributions and improving safety while still struggling to reduce the environmental intensity of gold production.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 4 351,11 -28,94 -0,66

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise gehen weiter zurück: ATX fester -- DAX leitet Erholungskurs ein -- Grüne Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen - Feiertagspause in Japan
Dem ATX zeigt sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen. Der DAX verzeichnet ebenfalls Stabilisierungstendenzen. Die US-Börsen legen zu. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien zeigten mehrheitlich Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen