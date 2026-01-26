|
26.01.2026 16:04:11
Gold miners yet higher as bullion reaches fresh peak
SHARES in gold mining companies surged on Monday after bullion prices climbed to a record $5,100 per ounce, extending a historic rally fuelled by safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions and market volatility, said Reuters.Gold advanced 64% in 2025, its steepest annual gain since 1979, driven by US monetary policy easing, central bank purchasing and exchange-traded fund inflows hedging against policy risks and macroeconomic uncertainty.Societe Generale analysts said gold could reach $6,000/oz by year-end, adding this estimate was probably conservative. Bullion has already risen over 18% this year.Higher gold prices typically enhance miners’ revenues and margins whilst strengthening cash flows and balance sheets, enabling companies to fund expansion, dividends or debt reduction.Leading producers Newmont gained 2.4% whilst Barrick Mining added 2.6%. Canadian miners Agnico Eagle Mines rose nearly 2% and Kinross Gold climbed nearly 3%. Market expectations of potential US interest rate cuts in 2026 have supported the upward momentum.Silver prices scaled above $100/oz on Friday following last year’s 147% surge. Scotiabank analysts said they expected “stronger for longer” silver prices near to medium term.Silver miners Hecla Mining and Coeur Mining rose 4.7% and 4% respectively. Canadian producers Endeavour Silver, Silvercorp Metals and Wheaton Precious Metals gained between 4.1% and 7.3%. ETFs abrdn Physical Silver Shares and iShares Silver Trust each jumped 7.8%.The post Gold miners yet higher as bullion reaches fresh peak appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|5 094,29
|111,40
|2,24
