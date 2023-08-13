Goldpreis
Gold nearing pivotal support level
SINCE the breaking down of the US$1,980 support level in mid-May this year, gold has been fluctuating within a consolidation range and struggling to break above this prior support level that has now turned resistance. Gold prices, which are US dollar-denominated, have remained subdued due to a firmer US dollar. In fact, the US Dollar Index or DXY has recouped close to 3 per cent of its losses since mid-July. In addition, the recent surge in US Treasury yields, likely driven by traders seeking better yields from the latest sales of US$42 billion bonds by the US Treasury, has redirected fund flows away from the non-yielding bullion. This shift is influenced by the positive correlation between gold and treasuries, which are both considered safe haven assets.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
