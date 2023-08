Gold nearing pivotal support level

SINCE the breaking down of the US$1,980 support level in mid-May this year, gold has been fluctuating within a consolidation range and struggling to break above this prior support level that has now turned resistance. Gold prices, which are US dollar -denominated, have remained subdued due to a firmer US dollar . In fact, the US Dollar Index or DXY has recouped close to 3 per cent of its losses since mid-July. In addition, the recent surge in US Treasury yields, likely driven by traders seeking better yields from the latest sales of US$42 billion bonds by the US Treasury, has redirected fund flows away from the non-yielding bullion. This shift is influenced by the positive correlation between gold and treasuries, which are both considered safe haven assets. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel