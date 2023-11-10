Goldpreis
|
10.11.2023 08:21:17
Gold One suspends mining at East Modder amid signs of renewed protest
GOLD One suspended mining operations at its Modder East facility in Springs on Thursday after threats of more protests, said BusinessLive.The mine’s management initially recalled 50 night shift employees on Wednesday night after hearing of a plan to protest and stage a sit-in underground. “We recalled the employees and suspended operations until Thursday morning,” said Gold One’s head of legal Ziyad Hassam.A few hours after the morning shift started on Thursday it was suspended, and all workers were brought to the surface, he said.“We have now suspended operations until Monday at the earliest. The aim is to stabilise and normalise the situation at the mine before we can call people back to work in a safe manner,” Hassam told BusinessLive.Hassam said the cause of the protest was about organisational rights at the mine, where the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have a closed-shop agreement with the company since 2012.On October 25, more than 500 miners returned to surface after being held underground for two days by the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union (AMCU).AMCU claims the miners underground are part of a sit-in to protest the lack of organisational rights despite having most the 1,800 East Modder employees as signed up members. The NUM says its members caught up in the incident are being held captive.Hassam told BusinessLive his company received a petition from employees allegedly signalling their intent to end the closed-shop agreement.“We have passed that on to NUM. As our current partner in the closed-shop agreement, the responsibility lies with them to provide us with a plan and timing for when they would be prepared to hold a ballot. We have not agreed on a time for the ballot.”Hassam said AMCU was being kept abreast of these developments.The post Gold One suspends mining at East Modder amid signs of renewed protest appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 937,05
|-21,52
|-1,10
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.