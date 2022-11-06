Goldpreis
06.11.2022 11:30:00
Gold or Crypto: Which Is the Better Buy?
Don't look now, but the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-is-digital-gold argument is coming back. During the crypto market meltdown, nobody wanted to hear that Bitcoin was digital gold because the price of Bitcoin was tanking. But now that the worst of the crypto market sell-off appears to be behind us, and when the price of Bitcoin appears to have stabilized at about the $20,000 level, traders are once again talking about Bitcoin as a potential safe haven asset.Adding fuel to the fire, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently suggested on a Twitter thread that "crypto is the better bet" compared to gold. If anything, Buterin's remarks take the argument one step further. It widens the net to include all crypto, not just Bitcoin. And it suggests that crypto is, quite possibly, a superior investment to gold during a period of market uncertainty. Does Buterin have a point?Buterin broke down his argument into three succinct points. Two of these, quite frankly, don't seem very compelling. For example, Buterin suggested that gold doesn't support the same types of "safe storage options" that are available in the digital world. I don't know about you, but gold seems pretty safe to me. Continue reading
