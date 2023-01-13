Goldpreis
|
13.01.2023 18:35:34
Gold price above $1,900 on prospects of slower Fed rate hikes
Gold prices scaled over an eight-month peak on Friday, surpassing the key $1,900 level, as cooling US inflation raised hopes for slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.Spot gold rose 0.9% to $1,914.42 per ounce by 12:20 p.m. ET, its highest since April 2022. US gold futures also gained 0.9% to trade at $1,916.20 per ounce.[Click here for an interactive chart of gold prices]The US dollar, meanwhile, lost ground after the inflation report and was heading for its worst week in more than a month, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.Data on Thursday showed that US consumer prices fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December.“Tactically, (gold) and many of the markets have a hangover from yesterday’s exuberant rally on the CPI,” Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, explained to Reuters.Following the data release, Fed policymakers expressed relief that inflation continued to ease in December, paving the way for a possible step down to a quarter point interest rate increase at its next policy meeting in February.“We believe that the (gold) market will initially take a breather until it becomes clearer whose prediction of the future course of US monetary policy is more accurate – the market’s or the Fed’s,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.(With files from Reuters)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 920,44
|23,49
|1,24
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.