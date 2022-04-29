Goldpreis
Gold price back above $1,900, but still on pace for monthly drop
Gold reversed course and climbed back above the $1,900/oz level on Friday, as the precious metal received a boost from a pullback in the dollar. Still, it is headed for a monthly drop with aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve looming.Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,910.26/oz by 11:00 a.m. ET, having dropped to a two-month low earlier this week. US gold futures were up by 1.2%, trading at $1,915.30/oz on the Comex.[Click here for an interactive chart of gold prices]“The dollar strengthening early in the week was a major driver for the gold weakness, and as we’ve seen the dollar reverse … that is clearly lending some support to gold,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen told Reuters, adding that bullion is also seeing fresh momentum from a technical buying perspective.Also lifting the safe-haven metal’s appeal, data showed the US economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter amid a resurgence in covid-19 cases and drop in pandemic relief from the government. The dollar index slipped 0.6% after touching a 20-year high on Thursday, making gold cheaper for holders of other currenciesMarkets focus is now on the US central bank’s two-day policy meeting next week, when officials are expected to increase the target policy rate by half a percentage point. Fed officials have aligned around plans to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes this year, but remain split over what could be the make-or-break decision of where to stop to avoid dragging the economy into recession.(With files from Reuters)
