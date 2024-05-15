Goldpreis
|
15.05.2024 17:41:20
Gold price climbs on cooling US inflation, weaker retail numbers
Gold climbed to a near one-month peak on Wednesday after new data in the US showed ebbing inflation and weaker retail sales, boosting the chances of a Federal Reserve rate cut.Spot gold gained 1.1% to $2,384.76 per ounce by 11:25 a.m. ET, its highest since April 21. US gold futures were up 1.2%, trading at $2,387.20 per ounce in New York.The precious metal has traded in a narrow range over recent weeks, following a blistering rally that saw it reach a record high in mid-April. Still, prices are up about 14% this year, with gains underpinned by central bank buying, heightened geopolitical risks and consumer demand in China.Bullion has also remained strong despite the anticipated timing of the Fed’s pivot being pushed back.Boost for bullionThe latest set of US economic data has provided some relief for policymakers looking to start cutting interest rates this year. Traders are now pricing in about a 69% chance of a rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.A measure of underlying inflation cooled in April for the first time in six months, with the so-called core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — increasing 0.3% from the previous month.The CPI data “could be an early indication that over time inflation will cool and the Fed will make its first interest rate cut,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures, in a Reuters note.Separate data out Wednesday showed retail sales stagnated in April, indicating high borrowing costs and mounting debt are encouraging greater prudence among consumers.The potential economic weakness would benefit gold, which can be a hedge against financial stress. But for it to reach a fresh record, “we need more clarity on the number of rate cuts given its potential positive impact on ETF demand,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank AS.Investors remain net sellers of gold exchange-traded funds so far this year, with total holdings down 5.9%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(With files from Bloomberg and Reuters)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 376,81
|-9,65
|-0,40
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt nach historischem Sprung über 40.000 Punkte tiefer -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes legen bis Handelsende zu
Der heimische Markt gab am Donnerstag nur leicht nach, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlicher im Minus notierte. An den US-Börsen wurden neue Rekorde erzielt. An den Märkten in Fernost griffen die Anleger am Donnerstag zu.