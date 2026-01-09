|
Gold price could hit $5,000 in H1 2026, says HSBC
Rising geopolitical risks could push gold above $5,000 an ounce during the first half of the year, though a steep correction may follow in the second half, according to analysts at HSBC.In a note published this week, the bank said it sees gold prices rising to a high of $5,050 an ounce within the first six months — up from its $5,000 target previously.However, for the entire year, it expects gold to trade within a wide range that could go as low as $3,950 per ounce following a correction later in the year. This correction, its analysts said, could be significant should geopolitical risks subside or if the US Federal Reserve stops cutting interest rates.Banks bullish on gold price as Morgan Stanley sets $4,800 targetAs a result, the bank has slightly trimmed its average 2026 price forecast for gold to $4,587 an ounce from $4,600.“We see a wide range of $5,050-$3,950/oz. for 2026 and an end-of-year price of $4,450/oz.,” HSBC analysts said, adding that trade is likely to feature high volatility.“We believe that gold will continue to benefit from strong central bank demand, ongoing concerns over a weaker US dollar, and sustained interest in gold-backed ETFs,” HSBC wrote in its 2026 forecast note.Beyond 2026, the analysts expect gold prices to rise further, averaging $4,625 per ounce in 2027 and $4,700 in 2028. Its previous average price forecasts for the two years were $3,950 and $3,630 respectively. In the note, they also introduced a 2029 average price forecast of $4,775.Click on chart for live prices.As of Friday morning, gold was trading above $4,500 an ounce, nearly $50 off its record high. The metal is coming off its best year since 1979 with an annual gain of 65%.(With files from Reuters)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
