Goldpreis
|
13.06.2022 18:49:08
Gold price down 2% as precious metals make way for surging US dollar
Gold experienced a sharp decline on Monday as the US dollar rallied on bets for steep interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, eroding investor appeal for the precious metal.Spot gold fell 2.0% to $1,832.76 an ounce by 12:30 p.m. ET, again approaching a one-month low. US gold futures were down 2.2% to $1,833.10 an ounce in New York.[Click here for an interactive chart of gold prices]Behind the decline was a surging dollar index, which hit a multi-decade peak on Monday, becoming the preferred safe haven asset for investors at the expense of gold.“There’s no safety trade anywhere, so gold will be liquidated … There’s a massive correction going on, and when volatility gets that high, you can’t find safety or comfort anywhere,” Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, commented in a Reuters report.Hotter-than-expected US CPI data on Friday led to traders now betting on a total of 175 basis point (bps) in rate hikes by September, with some seeing a chance for a 75 bps move this week.Gold hit a one-month trough post the inflation data, but later rebounded as economic concerns took centre stage. That volatility has extended into this week, with bullion beating a sharp retreat from a one-month high hit during the Asian session.The quick unwinding in gold highlights the current tug-of-war between its pricing drivers, with firm inflation being countered by bets for aggressive policy responses, JP Morgan said in a note.A bullish gold outlook would require more signs that economic growth is cracking under the strain of higher inflation, the note added.Meanwhile, other precious metals also suffered sharp declines, with palladium recording the biggest loss at 7.0% to $1,801 per ounce.(With files from Reuters)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 822,90
|-48,56
|-2,59
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVielfältige Belastungsfaktoren: US-Börsen geben deutlich nach -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit deutlich negativer Tendenz. Auch der deutsche Leitindex setzte zu Wochenbeginn seine Kursverluste fort. Der Wall Street-Handel ist am Montag von Verlusten geprägt. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich schlussendlich mit negativer Tendenz.