Goldpreis
|
13.10.2022 17:20:26
Gold price drops as US inflation data fuels rate hike fears
Gold suffered its biggest loss in more than two weeks on Thursday after hotter-than-expected US inflation data set the stage for more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.Spot gold tumbled 1.6% to $1,646.10 per ounce by 11:00 a.m. ET, its lowest since September 27. Three-month gold futures were down 1.4% to $1,654.40 per ounce in New York.[Click here for an interactive chart of gold prices]The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982, Labor Department data showed. Overall CPI increased 0.4% last month, and was up 8.2% from a year earlier.Both the US dollar and Treasury yields spiked after the print, weighing on bullion since the metal is priced in the greenback and pays no interest.The Fed’s aggressive moves have strained bond and currency markets around the world this year, while failing to significantly cool the US labor market. It has also hurt gold, sending it down about 20% from its March peak.Now the US central bank looks set to carry on more big hikes, the precious metal could come under further pressure.“The narrative of 75-basis-point hike in November and then slowing to 50 basis-point is in some jeopardy,” said Tai Wong, a senior trader at Heraeus Precious Metals in New York, noting that the CPI report suggests inflation may be more stubborn than investors believed.In a Bloomberg note, Wong said a 75-basis-point hike in November is “a total done deal.”Officials from the US central bank have committed to raising interest rates to a restrictive level in the near future, although some emphasized the importance of calibrating the increases to mitigate risk.(With files from Bloomberg)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 655,58
|-10,74
|-0,64
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sorgen die US-Vorgaben für Kauflaune. Auch der DAX zeigt sich mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.