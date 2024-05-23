Goldpreis
Gold price drops to one-week low on hawkish Fed, US data
Gold fell to a more than one-week low on Thursday as investors grew apprehensive over US rate cut timings and on recent strength in US business activity.Spot gold was down 1.6% to $2,339.81 an ounce by 1:00 p.m. ET, extending its decline for a third straight session. The decline comes days after it hit a record high of $2,449.89.Three-month gold futures also dropped 2.1% to $2,342.60 ounce in New York.Making bullion less attractive, US business activity accelerated to its highest level in over two years in May, suggesting an uptick in economic growth during the second quarter.Still, the metal has gained 14% so far this year on anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut as well as rising geopolitical tensions around the globe.Advancing dollar and a weakening US rate cut outlook have catalyzed a round of profit-taking in gold, but the downside will be limited, said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities, in a Reuters note.While the policy response for now would “involve maintaining” interest rates at current levels, latest Fed minutes reflected discussions of possible hikes.“Investors that care about the Fed outlook actually aren’t all that long in gold. They’ve missed the rally and in turn don’t have that much gold to sell. So while we do think the gold prices are staging a correction here, but that will be relatively shallow,” Ghali added.UBS recently raised its gold price forecasts to $2,600 for 2024-end and recommended to buy on dips at around $2,300 or below, citing a series of softer US data for April, an upwardly revised central bank demand for gold and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.Meanwhile, imports to India, the world’s second-biggest gold consumer, could fall by nearly a fifth in 2024 as high prices spur retail consumers to exchange old jewelry for new items, according to an industry body.(With files from Reuters)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
