Goldpreis
|
13.04.2022 18:44:42
Gold price extends gains to reach 1-month high with inflation soaring
Gold extended its streak of gains on Wednesday as demand for the safe-haven metal continued to rise against soaring inflation amid the Russia-Ukraine war.Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,979.66 per ounce by 12:30 p.m. ET, its highest in a month. US gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,981.80 per ounce in New York.[Click here for an interactive chart of gold prices]Gold’s recovery comes at a time when bullion is enduring pressure from expectations of an aggressive US interest rate hike and a robust dollar. Supporting this gold rally is the latest US inflation data, which showed monthly consumer prices are still surging.Gold seems to be “ignoring the stronger dollar and rising US rates, and they seem to be singularly focused on inflation,” said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets, told Reuters.“We’re importing inflation here,” said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, adding there is “real scare of more inflation coming from the lack of exports, the lack of shipments and back orders and all the other shipping costs” due to the Ukriane crisis.Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end, which signals that the war could grind on for longer, adding further support for gold.(With files from Reuters)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 973,95
|-4,95
|-0,25