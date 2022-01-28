Goldpreis
|
28.01.2022 18:15:06
Gold price extends losses, eyeing worst week since November
Gold extended declines on Friday, eyeing its worst week since late November, as growing expectations of US interest rate hikes pushed the dollar to a multi-month high.Spot gold dropped 0.8% to $1,783.19 an ounce by noon EDT, the lowest since the first week of January. US gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,784.30 an ounce.[Click here for an interactive chart of gold prices]Gold prices slipped below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages in the last session, after the US Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans to end its pandemic-era bond purchases and signalled an interest rate hike in March.“The current market environment has been very detrimental for gold. Investors are completely reassessing Fed expectations,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA, told Reuters.“There’s still some momentum selling in gold, but we’re getting closer to a potential bottom now that it has broken past $1,800,” Moya added.Meanwhile, the rate hike expectations set the dollar on track for its biggest weekly rise in seven months, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers.However, gold’s credentials as an inflation hedge is likely to attract renewed attention with rising stock market volatility amid a market adjusting to a rising interest rate environment, Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen wrote in a note.Also likely to limit bullion’s decline was the World Gold Council’s forecast that demand for jewellery, small bars and coins would remain strong in 2022. It also expects central banks to continue buying gold but at a slower pace, according to Reuters.(With files from Reuters)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 796,00
|-1,35
|-0,08
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.