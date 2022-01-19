Goldpreis
|
19.01.2022 18:36:12
Gold price hits highest since November on falling bond yields, dollar
Gold prices rose to their highest in two months Wednesday as yields fell across the US Treasury curve and the dollar weakened.Spot gold was up 1.4% to $1,839.69/oz by 12:00 p.m. EDT, a level not seen since November. US gold futures gained 1.6% as well, trading at $1,841.10/oz in New York.[Click here for an interactive chart of gold prices]Gold was supported by the return of volatility in the equities market. US stocks pared early gains on Wednesday as investors continue to assess the prospects for earnings growth. Falling bond yields and a weaker greenback also helped boost bullion’s appeal.Gold has mostly held above $1,800/oz in January, after recording its first annual loss in three years as major central banks worldwide started dialing back on pandemic-era stimulus.Still, bullion’s traditional role as an inflation hedge, plus the uncertainty over omicron’s impact on the global economy, is supporting demand for the safe haven asset.“Given the calls for even more rate hikes this year than markets are pricing in, perhaps we’re seeing some inflation hedging from traders that don’t think central banks are doing enough to bring price pressures down,” Craig Erlam, an analyst at brokerage OANDA, told Bloomberg.A March rate hike is expected and will be the first of many increases this year, according to Bloomberg Economics. While a quarter-point increase is still the most likely scenario, swap markets are now pricing in more than 25 basis points of tightening by the end of March.“The drop in yields has driven a technical breakout in gold, but it may still trade within the overall $1,800 to $1,840 range until the US Federal Reserve meeting next week,” said OANDA’s senior market analyst Ed Moya in a separate Reuters report.(With files from Bloomberg and Reuters)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 838,07
|-1,38
|-0,08
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsängste belasten: ATX und DAX unter Druck -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich im Minus ins Wochenende
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben klar nach. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fuhren am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls überwiegend Verluste ein.