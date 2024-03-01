Goldpreis
|
01.03.2024 17:50:08
Gold price hits two-month high as momentum builds for Fed rate cut
Gold prices rose by nearly 1.5% to a two-month high on Friday as disappointing US factory data and a drop in consumer sentiment reinforced bets on the possibility of interest rate cuts later in the year.Spot gold gained by more than 1.4% to $2,075.03 per ounce by 11:30 a.m. ET, about $60 off the record high set in December 2023. US gold futures were also up by 1.4% to $2,083.70 per ounce.[Click here for an interactive chart of gold prices]A measure of US factory activity shrank at a faster pace in February as orders, production and employment contracted, suggesting manufacturing is struggling for momentum, new data showed. Separate data Friday showed US consumer sentiment fell in February for the first time in three months as current and expected views of the economy deteriorated.Signs of a softening economy solidified expectations that the Federal Reserve will need to lower borrowing costs to help shore up the economy.Treasury yields tumbled as a result, sending bullion on its way to the biggest intraday increase since mid-January.Remarks from a slew of Fed officials also weighed on bond yields, which in turn boosted gold.Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he would like the central bank to boost its share of short-term Treasuries. Also speaking Friday, Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee told CNBC he believes the Fed funds rate is quite restrictive.Separately, his Richmond counterpart Thomas Barkin said markets are pricing in fewer rate reductions in response to economic data. Dallas Fed chief counterpart Lorie Logan reiterated it’ll likely be appropriate to start slowing the pace at which it shrinks its balance sheet.Analysts from JP Morgan said earlier this week that expectations of a US rate cut, along with a weaker US dollar, will continue to drive gold higher, taking the metal to new highs by 2025.“Across all metals, we have the highest conviction on a bullish medium-term forecast for gold,” said Gregory Shearer, the bank’s head of base and precious metals strategy.(With files from Bloomberg)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 083,65
|39,25
|1,92
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.