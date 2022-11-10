Goldpreis
|
10.11.2022 17:25:32
Gold price jumps over 2% as US inflation data signals possible Fed slowdown
Gold prices jumped to a more than two-month high on Thursday as data showed US inflation cooled off a bit in October, lifting hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach on rate hikes.Spot gold climbed 2.3% to $1,745.66 an ounce by 11:15 a.m. ET, having crossed the pivotal $1,750 mark earlier. US gold futures also gained 2.3%, trading at $1,753.90 an ounce in New York.[Click here for an interactive chart of gold prices]The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after climbing by the same margin in September, Labor Department data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had previously forecast an advance of 0.6%.“When we start to see inflationary data showing that inflation is coming down, there is an expectation that the Fed is going to begin to slow the pace of those interest rate hikes,” David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures, told Reuters.“Hence you could argue that the dramatic pressure that has been applied to the gold market over the last several months has been released and gold now has the ability to move higher,” he added.Following the US data, the dollar dropped more than 1% to a near two-month low, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields also slipped to a one-month low.Fed fund futures are now pricing in a 71.5% chance of a 50-basis-point hike at the Fed’s policy meeting in December. The US central bank’s policy rate is currently in a range of 3.75%-4.00%.“The cool inflation print should mean the beginning of the end for inflation fears, and the Fed will feel much more comfortable ramping down,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, in a note.(With files from Reuters)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 770,70
|15,55
|0,89
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.