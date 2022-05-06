Goldpreis
|
06.05.2022 18:14:44
Gold price set for third straight weekly drop on Fed rate hike prospects
Gold edged up on a weaker dollar on Friday, but is still on course for a third consecutive weekly decline, with the metal facing pressure from prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,887.01 per ounce by noon ET, continuing its recovery after slumping to a two-month low. US gold futures gained 0.5% as well, trading at $1,887.80 per ounce.[Click here for an interactive chart of gold prices]Meanwhile, the dollar index slipped 0.3% after hitting a 20-year high, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers.But capping bullion’s upside, benchmark US Treasury yield strengthened near the key 3% level, with stronger-than-expected jobs data perceived as building the case for bigger interest rate hikes.“Gold traders basically saw the non-farm payroll report as another confirmation the Fed is going to remain on cruise control with delivering point rate increases over these next couple of policy meetings,” Edward Moya, a senior analyst with OANDA, told Reuters.The bond market sell-off would also continue to weigh on gold, Moya added.However, Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen wrote in a note that overall, the outlook for gold was positive, “driven by the need to diversify from volatile stocks and bonds as inflation becomes increasingly imbedded and the ongoing geopolitical concerns.”On Wednesday, the US central bank raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, the most in 22 years, although Chairman Jerome Powell explicitly ruled out raising rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in a coming meeting.(With files from Reuters)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 883,40
|6,50
|0,35
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.