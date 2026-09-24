Ölpreis (WTI)

92,64
USD
-1,97
-2,08 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
Sorte
Brent
WTI
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
24.09.2026 17:08:38

Gold price slides as oil, Fed rate concerns lift dollar

Gold prices hit a one week low on Thursday as rising oil prices rose, a stronger US dollar and expectations for the Fed to adopt a more hawkish approach to interest rates pressured the precious metal. 

Spot gold declined 0.4% at $4,271.16 an ounce on Thursday morning in New York, after touching its lowest since Sept. 16. US gold futures for December delivery lost 0.3% to $4,306.  

Gold prices have been heavily influenced since the Fed announced its plans to raise interest rates last week. Higher interest rates tend to negatively impact bullion, as it pays no interest, making yield-bearing assets relatively more attractive. 

Oil prices increased about 1% after talks between the US and Iran showed little sign of progress toward ending the war. Higher energy costs can add to inflationary pressures, potentially complicating the outlook for central banks seeking to bring price growth under control. 

Pressuring bullion, the dollar climbed to a two-month high while US 10-year Treasury yields hovered at a near two-decade high, further pressuring bullion by increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.  

Spot silver fell 1.8% to $63.29 per ounce; platinum fell 0.2% to $1,746.44, while palladium gained 0.5% to $1,266.40.  

(With files from Bloomberg News and Reuters) 

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
81% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 4 293,98 15,46 0,36
Ölpreis (Brent) 104,54 -2,06 -1,93
Ölpreis (WTI) 92,64 -1,97 -2,08

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:28 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen