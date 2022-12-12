Goldpreis
|
12.12.2022 18:35:48
Gold price slips ahead of US inflation data, Fed decision
Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting the latest US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s rate hike decision later this week.Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,785.84 per ounce by 12:25 p.m. ET, once again hovering below the key $1,800 level. US gold futures dropped 0.8% to $1,795.70 per ounce in New York.[Click here for an interactive chart of gold prices]“The markets are pulling back ahead of the Fed and the next couple of days is going to be pretty volatile,” said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, in a Reuters report.The US central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its final meeting of 2022 scheduled on Dec. 13-14. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are also set to announce interest rate decisions this week.Data on Friday showed US producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November, reinforcing the view that the Fed may have to keep interest rates higher for longer. Focus now shifts to the US consumer price index (CPI) report for November, which is due on Tuesday.“Ahead of the key data print, the current strength of the market would be tested on a break below $1,765, a level where support was found on several occasions last week,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday forecast a substantial reduction in inflation in 2023.(With files from Reuters)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 779,90
|-16,95
|-0,94
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanken im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel in Rot -- US-Börsen legen zu -- DAX letztlich schwach -- Asiens Börsen zur Schlussglocke tiefer
Am Montag notierten der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Abschlägen. Anleger in den USA greifen im Montagshandel moderat zu. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag Verluste aus.