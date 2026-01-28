|
28.01.2026 17:20:37
Gold price soars past $5,500, silver price nears $118
Gold prices soared past $5,300 an ounce for a new record on Wednesday amid weakness in the US dollar, driving investors further away from currencies and into hard assets.Spot gold jumped more than 2% to $5,311.29 per ounce, building on a 3% gain from the previous session. Year to date, the metal has risen by almost 20%, a pace that would easily best last year’s performance (65%).Live Gold Price Chart and Real-Time UpdatesGrowing concerns over the value of US dollar, the world’s premier reserve currency, have sparked investment demand for gold as a safer alternative. The latest rally coincides with the dollar’s decline to its weakest level in four years.Rising geopolitical tensions — such as US President Donald Trump’s threats to annex Greenland and military intervention in Venezuela — have also fueled gold’s rise to unprecedented levels. Earlier this week, bullion smashed through $5,000 an ounce for the first time this week.Meanwhile, bond traders are ramping up bets on a dovish policy shift at the Federal Reserve, which would boost gold even further as the metal tends to thrive in low-rate environments.Expectations of a more dovish and less independent Fed, as well as geopolitical risks, “are likely driving more rapid allocations to gold, led by retail investors,” Suki Cooper, global head of commodities research at Standard Chartered Plc, said in a note recently.Investors now await the Fed’s policy decision due at 2:00 p.m. ET with rates expected to remain steady and attention fully on Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting remarks.Gold’s the 5% hedge, not a trade: Kevin O’LearyAnother silver recordAlso setting new highs is silver, which has been outperforming gold over the past year and more than doubled its value in 2025.On Wednesday, spot prices rose as much as 3.6% to a record $117.69 per ounce, taking its 2026 gains to nearly 50%.In light of current volatility in the silver market, CME Group has raised its margins on silver futures from Wednesday’s close, while China’s only pure-play silver fund halted trading earlier in the day.(With files from Bloomberg and Reuters)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|5 380,16
|-36,24
|-0,67
|Silberpreis
|115,86
|-0,77
|-0,66
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handelstag tiefer -- DAX letztlich deutlich schwächer -- Dow zum Handelsende in Grün - Techwerte tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneins. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.