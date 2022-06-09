Goldpreis
|
09.06.2022 19:15:02
Gold price wanes in run-up to US inflation data release
Gold prices retreated on Thursday as elevated Treasury yields and a firm dollar dimmed its appeal in the run-up to the latest US inflation data, which could strengthen the Federal Reserve’s case for aggressive policy tightening.Spot gold was down 0.3% to $1,847.80 per ounce by 1 p.m. ET, maintaining a similar level for over a week. US gold futures, too, fell 0.3% to $1,850.70 per ounce in New York.[Click here for an interactive chart of gold prices]Meanwhile, US Treasury yields rose, thus increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. The dollar also firmed, making gold less appealing for overseas buyers.“Tomorrow’s inflation print has gathered substantial attention, but with the next few Fed hikes set in stone, the immediate relevance of data releases is limited,” TD Securities wrote in a note.“Instead, market participants will be honed-in on any information that could inform the Fed’s decision-making process post-September.”The core consumer price index (CPI) is expected to have risen 5.9% on the year, after an annual rise of 6.2% in April, according to a Reuters poll.“The ECB signalled they’re going to start raising rates in July and continue to raise rates. It has gold trading a little lower … Feels like there’s some risk off in the markets that’s spilling over into gold too, plus the bond yields are up a little bit,” Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, told Reuters.The ECB said it will end bond buys on July 1 and raise rates by 25 basis points later in the month. It will hike again in September and may opt for a bigger move then, if the inflation outlook fails to improve.(With files from Reuters)Read More: Gold price may be set to rise – but so are risks for miners
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 871,46
|23,19
|1,25
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX bricht schlussendlich ein -- Wall Street letztendlich unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Auch der deutsche Leitindex stand unter Druck. Hohe Verbraucherpreise belasteten die Anleger in den USA vor dem Wochenende. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.