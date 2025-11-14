14.11.2025 19:55:24

Gold Prices Plunge Amid Renewed Interest Rate Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - Gold prices moved sharply lower during trading on Friday, extending the modest pullback seen in the previous session.

After slipping $17.50 or 0.4 percent to $4,186.90 an ounce during Thursday's session, gold for November delivery plunged $99.30 or 2.4 percent to $4,087.60. Despite the two-day slump, the price of gold surged 2.2 percent for the week.

The extended pullback by the price of gold came amid renewed uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates along with an uptick by the value of the U.S. dollar.

Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials as well as indications key U.S. economic data may never be released due to the government shutdown have reduced confidence the central bank will continue lowering interest rates next month.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates the chances of another quarter point rate cut at the next Fed meeting have slumped to 45.9 percent from 66.9 percent a week ago.

The steep drop by gold prices also came as the U.S. dollar index has risen 0.16 points or 0.2 percent to 99.32 on the day.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:46 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16:23 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen