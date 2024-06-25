Goldpreis
|
25.06.2024 19:58:24
Gold Reserve announces $30 million placement for Citgo bid
Gold Reserve (TSXV: GRZ) has engaged Cantor Fitzgerald Canada to undertake a private placement of Class A common shares at $4.10 per share for anticipated gross proceeds of up to $30 million.Part of the proceeds will go toward the company’s previously announced credit bid for PDV Holdings (PDVH), the indirect parent company of Venezuela-owned oil refiner Citgo Petroleum, it said in a press release Tuesday.Earlier this month, Gold Reserve said it had placed a bid for PDVH as part of a US court auction to pay off Citgo’s creditors. These include the gold miner itself as well as Canadian miners Rusoro (TSXV: RML) and Crystallex. The latter was the first to bring up the case with the state of Delaware.One of the largest oil refiners in the world, the Houston, Texas-based Citgo currently represents Venezuela’s most important foreign asset, processing up to 807,000 barrels of oil per day. Naturally, it became main asset targeted by the creditors.Together, the group of 18 creditors is seeking as much as $21.3 billion in arbitration rewards for past expropriations and debt defaults in Venezuela dating back to the Hugo Chavez regime. Current President Nicolás Maduro has repeatedly rejected the auction on the grounds that the US is trying to steal his country’s key assets. Meanwhile the Citgo sale process kicked off in January, but the first round of bids fell short of Citgo’s valuation of $11 billion-$13 billion. Bids have already been placed in the second round of auctions, for which the deadline is set for July 15.In the initial round, Gold Reserve and others had sought funding from JPMorgan Chase for the failed $7.3 billion bid. However, the auction recently attracted other high-profile investors such as Elliott Investment Management and Centerview Partners.According to Reuters, Venezuela might press the court for a third bidding round if offers do not approach $10 billion.Gold Reserve previously worked with the Venezuela government under a joint venture to develop the Siembra Minera project, but had its mining rights revoked in 2022. Its claim against Venezuela was cleared by the court for repayment from the auction’s proceeds.Shares of Gold Reserve traded 3.5% higher by 2:00 p.m. ET, for a market capitalization of C$616.4 million ($451 million).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 319,36
|-13,94
|-0,60
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Dienstag auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street lief am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneins.