Gold set for first weekly gain in three on US Fed pause bets

GOLD prices rose slightly on Friday (Nov 17), on track for their first weekly gain in three, as investors grew confident that the US Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, sending the US dollar and Treasury yields lower.Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,984.26 per ounce, as at 0059 GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov 6 in the last session. US gold futures were steady at US$1,987.Bullion is up 2.5 per cent so far this week.The dollar was on track for a weekly drop, making gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies, while yields on 10-year Treasury notes hovered near two-month lows.The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, which could help the Fed’s fight against inflation.On Tuesday, data showed US headline consumer prices were flat in October, against expectations for a 0.1 per cent rise. Core CPI, at 0.2 per cent, came in below a forecast of 0.3 per cent.The slowing jobs market and weaker-than-expected consumer inflation data prompted market participants to revise their forecasts for future Fed action.Traders now widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged at its Dec 12-13 policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold.Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to US$23.83 per ounce, while platinum was flat at US$892.58. Palladium eased 0.2 per cent to US$1,035.77 per ounce. REUTERSWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
