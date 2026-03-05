|
05.03.2026 23:55:47
Gold Stock Up 230%: What Investors Should Know About One Fund's $4 Million Sale of Osisko Development
Equinox Partners Investment Management trimmed its position in Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) by 1,032,596 shares last quarter, an estimated $3.55 million trade based on average quarterly pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Equinox Partners Investment Management reduced its holdings in Osisko Development by 1,032,596 shares last quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.55 million based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund’s stake at the end of December 2025 was 573,739 shares, valued at $1.94 million.Osisko Development Corp. is a Canadian gold mining company specializing in the exploration and development of large-scale mining projects, with its flagship Cariboo Gold project representing a significant asset in British Columbia. The company leverages a strategy centered on advancing high-quality mineral properties through the project development lifecycle, aiming to unlock resource value and future production potential. With operations in both Canada and Mexico, Osisko Development positions itself to benefit from long-term demand in the gold sector and offers investors exposure to resource growth and development opportunities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
