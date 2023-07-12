12.07.2023 20:35:06

Gold Surges As U.S. Dollar Slumps After Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - Extending a recent upward trend, the price of gold moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday, reaching the highest levels in three weeks.

Gold for August delivery surged $24.60 or 1.3 percent to $1,961.70 an ounce after rising $6.10 or 0.3 percent to $1,937.10 an ounce on Tuesday.

The precious metal benefited from a steep drop by the value of the U.S. dollar, with the U.S. dollar index slumping by 1.1 percent.

The tumble by the dollar and the jump in gold prices came after the Labor Department released a highly anticipated report showing consumer prices increased by less than expected in the month of June.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in June after inching up by 0.1 percent in May. Economists had expected consumer prices to climb by 0.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still increased by 0.2 percent in June after rising by 0.4 percent in May. Core consumer prices were also expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

The report also showed the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 3.0 percent in June from 4.0 percent in May. Economists had expected the rate of growth to slow to 3.1 percent.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth also decelerated to 4.8 percent in June from 5.3 percent in May. The rate of growth was expected to slow to 5.0 percent.

While the Federal Reserve is still widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter point later this month, the data has led to renewed optimism that will be the end of the central bank's rate-hiking cycle.

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
86% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erleichterung über abnehmende US-Inflation hallt nach: Wall Street im Plus -- ATX schließt etwas stärker -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die Wall Street notiert am Donnerstag erneut in der Gewinnzone. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden am Donnerstag leichte Gewinne beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls höher. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen