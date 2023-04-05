Goldpreis
|
05.04.2023 16:20:00
Gold Tops $2,000: What It Says About the Stock Market
Volatility on Wall Street has had most investors laser-focused on the stock portions of their investment portfolios over the past couple of years. However, other financial markets have started to get some more attention, particularly as even bigger swings in the bond market have had major implications for the health of the banking system.One area that has quietly held its own in a turbulent period has been the commodities market. Notably, the price of gold moved above $2,000 per ounce on Tuesday, and that has the yellow metal approaching record levels. Gold's breakout move has implications not just for precious metals investors but also for those who prefer stocks and bonds, and it shows how different market participants perceive various events in different ways.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
86% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 010,43
|-10,30
|-0,51
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne. Die Wall Street gibt am Donnerstag ab. Die Märkte in Fernost schlossen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.