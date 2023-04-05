05.04.2023 16:20:00

Gold Tops $2,000: What It Says About the Stock Market

Volatility on Wall Street has had most investors laser-focused on the stock portions of their investment portfolios over the past couple of years. However, other financial markets have started to get some more attention, particularly as even bigger swings in the bond market have had major implications for the health of the banking system.One area that has quietly held its own in a turbulent period has been the commodities market. Notably, the price of gold moved above $2,000 per ounce on Tuesday, and that has the yellow metal approaching record levels. Gold's breakout move has implications not just for precious metals investors but also for those who prefer stocks and bonds, and it shows how different market participants perceive various events in different ways.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Nachrichten

