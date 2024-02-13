13.02.2024 03:19:49

Gold trades in tight range ahead of key US inflation data

GOLD prices were stuck in a tight range on Tuesday (Feb 13) as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a United States inflation report that could give fresh perspective on how soon, and by how much, the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates this year.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times

