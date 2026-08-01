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01.08.2026 18:57:01
Gold Trust vs Silver Trust: Which Precious Metal ETF Should Win Investor Dollars?
iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT:IAU) offers lower ongoing costs and historically lower volatility, while iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV) provides exposure to a more volatile metal that has recently delivered stronger price appreciation.Precious metals are often viewed as safe haven assets or as hedges against broader market volatility. Unlike mining stocks, which carry operational risks, the iShares Silver Trust and the iShares Gold Trust aim to track the spot price of the metal itself. This comparison looks at how the costs and historical price swings of these two popular metals differ for long-term holders, particularly since silver is often more volatile than gold.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 042,68
|-60,91
|-1,48
|Silberpreis
|57,66
|-1,35
|-2,29
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