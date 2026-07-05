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05.07.2026 19:30:00
Gold Was Volatile in the First Half of 2026. Here's How to Invest in Gold for the Rest of the Year.
Gold went through a volatile period in the first half of the year, with a spike in late January followed by a sharp decline to below $4,100 at the time of writing. It represents a mid-single-digit decline on the year. Still, the price is up almost 25% year over year, and many of the fundamental factors driving the gold price remain in place.So what happened in the first half of 2026, and what can we expect for the rest of the year?I'll cut straight to the chase. The correction in the price of gold in 2026 (see chart below) is due to a natural correction in speculators' overinvestment. Still, the fundamental underlying demand driver of central bank buying remains in place. In addition, the price reduction should induce price-sensitive demand (jewelry) to come in and support the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 174,91
|50,91
|1,23
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