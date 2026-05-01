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01.05.2026 16:15:00
Goldman Sachs Just Raised Its Oil Price Forecast. Here's What Energy Investors Should Do Now.
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has led to significant swings in oil and natural gas prices. That's neither unexpected nor unusual. At this point, Wall Street is expecting oil prices to remain elevated for an extended period of time, with Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently increasing its oil price targets. Most energy investors should probably avoid commodity price volatility by focusing on companies like Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|109,08
|-5,01
|-4,39
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|101,94
|-3,13
|-2,98