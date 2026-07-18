|
18.07.2026 16:40:01
Gold's Returns Are Shining: Is It Better to Invest With a Physical Gold or Mining Stock ETF in 2026?
SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT:GLD) provides direct exposure to physical bullion price movements, while VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:GDX) offers a play on the equities of gold mining companies.Investors looking for a haven in gold often face a choice between owning the commodity directly or investing in the companies that extract it. While one fund tracks the price of physical bullion, the other provides exposure to the operational leverage and equity risks of mining businesses. This analysis examines how these two popular vehicles compare in cost, volatility, and performance.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 010,56
|37,58
|0,95
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- Wall Street schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten im Freitagshandel abwärts. Die Wall Street notierte mit negativen Vorzeichen. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.