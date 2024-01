Got $200? 3 Oil Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

If you are looking at the oil sector, you'll want to make sure you consider industry giants that have proven they can withstand the inherent volatility of energy prices.Two of the best options are ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). But another choice also to consider is TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), which has taken a drastically different approach to clean energy investment.All three can be bought for less than $200 a share and investors should be able to comfortably hold them for a very, very long time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel