Goldpreis
|
18.07.2022 21:06:43
Granada provides first rubidium resource for gold property in Quebec
Granada Gold Mine (TSXV:GGM) has provided the first rubidium resource estimate for its flagship gold project of the same name in Quebec. The estimate is based on the mineralization in one drill hole out of the three holes that unexpectedly intersected a deposit of rubidium mineralization above the downward-trending gold veins on the northern edge of the Big claim.Inferred underground mineral resources totalled 5.3 million tonnes grading 295 g/t rubidium, for 1,600 tonnes of contained rubidium. The resource was estimated using one zone of 21 zones of rubidium mineralization in one 1,600-metre-deep drill hole. A second drill hole, which was collared 1.6 km away on strike and also intercepted rubidium mineralization over multiple zones, was not included in the estimate.The potential in-situ value of the inferred rubidium resource is the equivalent of 690,000 oz. of gold (at US$0.75/g Rb) and 1.28 million oz. of gold (at US$1.40/g Rb) using a US$1,710.40/oz. gold price for comparison.“With the first inferred rubidium resource and the successful leaching of the rubidium using the Re-2Ox process, and the global demand for EV metals the potential exists for a significant revised economic evaluation of the Granada gold mine property if rubidium is recovered as a byproduct of the gold mining process,” Granada’s president and CEO Frank Basa stated. Rubidium salts are commonly used in EV lithium-ion batteries and, more recently, in sodium-ion battery electrolytes.The rubidium estimate is in addition to the recently announced increase in gold resources at Granada based on 30,000 metres of recent drilling. Measured and indicated mineral resources have increased by 21% to 543,000 oz. of gold (contained in 8.2 million tonnes at 2.05 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources by 71% to 456,000 oz. of gold (contained in 3.0 million tonnes at 4.71 g/t gold).The Granada property is past producer of high-grade gold adjacent to the prolific Cadillac Break near Rouyn-Noranda in the Abitibi region, and is close to several gold deposits and operating mines in northwestern Quebec.More information is posted at www.GranadaGoldMine.com.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 707,64
|-0,14
|-0,01
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEreignisreiche Woche mit starkem Auftakt: Dow verliert -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten den Montagshandel oberhalb der Nulllinie beenden. Die US-Märkte können sich am Montag nicht weiter erholen. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten höher in die neue Woche.