Goldpreis
|
19.08.2022 15:14:00
Graphene becomes philosopher’s stone for extracting gold from e-waste
Scientists from The University of Manchester, Tsinghua University in China and the Chinese Academy of Sciences have demonstrated that graphene can be a kind of philosopher’s stone, allowing gold extraction from waste, particularly from electronics, containing only trace amounts of gold (down to a billionth of a percent).In a paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers explain that the new method they are proposing consists of adding graphene into a solution containing traces of gold and, after a few minutes, pure gold appears on graphene sheets, with no other chemicals or energy input involved. Once this is done, it is possible to extract the yellow metal by simply burning the graphene off.Their experiments showed that 1 gram of graphene can be enough for extracting nearly 2 grams of gold. As graphene costs less than $0.10 per gram, this can be very profitable, with gold priced at around $70 per gram. “This apparent magic is essentially a simple electrochemical process,” Yang Su, co-author of the study, said in a media statement. “Unique interactions between graphene and gold ions drive the process and also yield exceptional selectivity. Only gold is extracted with no other ions or salts.”Su explained that the graphene-based process, with its high extraction capacity and high selectivity, can reclaim close to 100% of gold from electronic waste. This offers an enticing solution for addressing the gold sustainability problem and e-waste challenges.“Graphene turns rubbish into gold, literally,” said Andre Geim, co-author of the paper and Nobel laureate responsible for the first isolation of graphene. “Not only are our findings promising for making this part of the economy more sustainable, but they also emphasize how different atomically-thin materials can be from their parents, well-known bulk materials.”
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 747,40
|-11,44
|-0,65
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.