Greatland Gold appoints mining leaders to the Board of Directors

Greatland Gold plc (AIM:GGP) announced Monday that three of Australia’s most highly credentialled corporate and mining industry leaders have agreed to join the company’s Board of Directors.The appointments will amplify Greatland’s growth strategy and support the transition of the business to a gold and copper producer through the potential development of the world-class Havieron gold-copper project in the Paterson region of Western Australia, the company said.Mark Barnaba, Elizabeth Gaines and James ‘Jimmy’ Wilson have agreed to join the Board of Greatland to help drive its growth and advancement to a leading gold and copper producer, the company announced Monday.Mark Barnaba, eminent natural resources investment banker and Deputy Chair of A$50 billion ASX-listed Fortescue Metals Group, will join as Non-Executive Chairman;Elizabeth Gaines, former Fortescue CEO and Managing Director, to join as a Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chair;James ‘Jimmy’ Wilson, a former senior executive at BHP including the former President of its iron ore division, to join as an Executive Director commencing on September 12.Barnaba and Gaines intend to commence in a consulting role with effect from September 12 prior to joining the Board as Non-Executive Directors on or before January I 2023.Greatland said it intends to commence a process to undertake a cross listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to increase liquidity and provide additional access to capital.Current Non-Executive Chairman Alex Borrelli will assume a senior Non-Executive Director role as Lead UK Director following the new Board appointments on or before January 1 2023.