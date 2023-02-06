Greatland Gold makes two senior leadership appointments

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Greatland Gold announced Monday the appointments of Jeremy Meynert as Chief Development Officer and Simon Tyrrell as Chief Operating Officer. The new appointments support Greatland as it enters a phase of growth with its Havieron gold-copper project progressing towards production and a planned listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.Meynert has extensive international transactional and capital markets experience as an investment banker and senior executive in the mining sector. Meynert is a qualified lawyer with a Bachelor of Laws (Distinction), Bachelor of Commerce (First Class Honours) and a Master of Mining Engineering (Excellence). In his role as Chief Development Officer, Meynert will be responsible for the business development, strategy, investor relations, external affairs, company secretariat and human resources functions. Meynert successfully led multiple value accretive corporate and asset-level transactions during his tenure with Fortescue and Resolute. Additionally at Resolute, Mr Meynert was responsible for multiple debt and equity capital raisings and its secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange.Tyrrell joins Greatland from his most recent senior leadership role as General Manager responsible for processing, asset management and major project portfolios at gold miner Northern Star. He has more than 25 years of operational, engineering and project development experience primarily focused on precious and base metals. Tyrrell holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Minerals Engineering and Extractive Metallurgy, and is a Chartered Professional and Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.Chief operating officerIn his role as Chief Operating Officer, Tyrrell will lead Greatland’s technical team and oversee the transition of Havieron from development to production including the integration of Havieron into the Telfer processing plant. During his tenure at Northern Star, Tyrrell was responsible for all major capital projects from study through to implementation including the Thunderbox, Pogo, and Jundee Expansion Projects which delivered materially higher throughput and operating cost reductions further extending mine life at each operation. Tyrrell has previously held senior consulting roles with Ausenco and CPC Engineering and earlier in his career held various operational roles with Newcrest, Normandy Mining Limited and Western Areas Limited.“Jeremy and Simon bring a wealth of experience in strategic and operational roles that will benefit Greatland as we continue to evolve from an explorer/developer to producer,” Greatland Managing Director Shaun Day said in the statement.“Our ability to appoint such high calibre people demonstrates the progress we have made at Greatland and confidence in our world class Havieron project. We are extremely proud of the multi-disciplinary team that we have built at Greatland over the last 18 months and are delighted to round out our leadership with these new hires.”