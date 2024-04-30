Goldpreis
Greatland Gold may buy Havieron back from Newmont
Greatland Gold (LON: GGP) said Tuesday it is in a strong position to buy back a majority stake in the Havieron gold-copper project in Western Australia from Newmont (NYSE: NEM)(TSX: NGT) if the gold giant decides to sell it. Havieron, in which Newmont has a 70% stake, was one of the assets the world’s largest gold miner singled out as one of the projects it will offload following its acquisition of Australia’s Newcrest Mining in November.The asset is Greatland’s flagship project and the Australian junior says it has a right of refusal over the Newmont interest ahead of any sale to a third party. Havieron was discovered by Greatland in 2018 and the company has been working on it since. The property is located only 45 km from the Telfer mine, another former Newcrest asset that Newmont plans to sell. “If an opportunity to consolidate ownership of Havieron were to arise, we would be highly focused on delivering an accretive outcome for our existing shareholders with a view to delivering a world-class Australian gold-copper asset,” managing director Sean Day said in the statement.The executive said the company is “strongly positioned” to acquire Havieron, which it has significantly advanced in the past three months. In water management, the flow rates are at the low end of the range previously anticipated and infrastructure requirements have been confirmed, which significantly de-risks development through the aquifer, which significantly de-risks development through the aquifer, said Day.Total underground development at Havieron to date exceeds 3,060 metres, representing nearly 80% of the vertical distance through to the top of the ore body.If a feasibility study confirms viability and Havieron’s owners decide to proceed with mining, the project will utilize the current Telfer infrastructure and processing plant. The move would decrease development risk and lower capital investment.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
