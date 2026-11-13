Guinea gold mining crackdown leaves 10 dead, sparks exodus

Ten people have been killed in clashes between security forces and protesters in Guinea’s northeastern gold-producing region of Siguiri, as a government crackdown on artisanal mining triggers mass expulsions and a growing humanitarian crisis in neighbouring countries.

The violence erupted Wednesday when defence and security forces attempted to enforce a Nov. 2 ban on unregulated artisanal gold mining, Reuters reported. Protesters erected barricades on public roads before the confrontation escalated into an exchange of gunfire, Guinea’s Ministry of Territorial Administration said in a statement.

Five foreign nationals were among those killed, while 13 people were injured, according to provisional government figures. Authorities did not disclose the nationalities of the foreign victims.

The unrest highlights the growing economic and humanitarian fallout from Guinea’s efforts to curb illegal gold production in a region where artisanal mining provides livelihoods for thousands of workers and their families. The crackdown has strained relations with neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, which are struggling to accommodate large numbers of expelled migrants.

Mass displacement

Guinea imposed the ban after authorities blamed unregulated mining operations for extensive environmental damage, including the contamination of agricultural land and rivers and the destruction of vegetation.

Security forces have arrested more than 1,200 suspected illegal miners in northeastern Guinea, with the first mass trials opening this week in the capital, Conakry.

The enforcement campaign has driven tens of thousands of miners and their families across the border into Mali, where authorities have warned of a potential humanitarian catastrophe.

About 100,000 displaced people have arrived in Mali’s capital, Bamako, while nearly 60,000 others have gathered in the border town of Kouremale, according to Malian authorities.

The Malian government has also recorded 11 deaths linked to the displacement crisis, separate from the fatalities reported in Guinea.

Burkina Faso, meanwhile, said Friday it had repatriated 45,406 citizens forced to leave Guinea following the ban. Officials in Ouagadougou have complained that their nationals were subjected to inhumane treatment during the expulsions.

Regional security fears

The influx of displaced miners has raised concerns that armed extremist groups operating across the Sahel could exploit the growing humanitarian emergency to recruit vulnerable migrants.

“These people are vulnerable. We are looking at ways to prevent them from being approached by terrorist networks,” a Malian security ministry official told Agence France-Presse.

Guinea, the world’s largest bauxite producer, also holds significant gold reserves exploited by industrial operators including Société Aurifère de Guinée, a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, alongside two semi-industrial companies and hundreds of artisanal miners.

Artisanal mining remains a major source of employment across West Africa, where rising metal prices and growing demand for gold have encouraged informal operations, often beyond the reach of government oversight.

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