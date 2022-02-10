Goldpreis
|
10.02.2022 09:54:24
Haemmerle earns gold in close Olympic snowboardcross finish
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria held off Eliot Grondin of Canada in a photo finish to win the Olympic men’s snowboardcross at Genting Snow Park on Thursday.The 20-year-old Grondin made it close by almost diving toward the finish line with his board. It wasn’t enough to overtake Haemmerle, who took home a medal — gold at that — in his third Olympics. Omar Visintin of Italy earned the bronze.This was the first men’s Olympic snowboardcross final not won by either Seth Wescott (2006, ’10) or Pierre Vaultier (’14, ’18). The retired racers cleared the stage for Haemmerle, a three-time snowboardcross crystal globe winner.Snowboardcross is an Olympic event where four riders simultaneously fly down the same course full of jumps, banked turns and other features. It’s rough and filled with spills. The riders were seeded based on a time trial and then took part in a bracketed tournament, with the top two advancing through to the next round until the final.Jake Vedder wound up sixth — second place in the small final — as a late injury replacement for the United States. He took the spot of Alex Deibold, who suffered a head injury in a crash during qualifying at a World Cup event leading up to the Olympics and couldn’t compete.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Haemmerle earns gold in close Olympic snowboardcross finish 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 861,99
|35,04
|1,92
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street und NASDAQ mit Verlusten -- ATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennen sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.