HARMONY Gold confirmed its CEO of seven years, Pieter Steenkamp (61) had undergone heart surgery but that he was recuperating at home.The news comes on the same day the gold producer announced a strategically crucial agreement to buy the Eva Copper project in Australia from Mountain Copper Mining Company for a $230m (R4.1bn).Once the agreement is concluded, Harmony will be in for pre-production development capital of $597m. It expected commissioning to take two to three years but it was first conducting a review and optimisation study.The project is expected to yield 100 million pounds of copper a year and 14,000 ounces of gold annually over an expected mine life of 15 years.Importantly, the project would give the firm’s international strategy a firm push after the company has been frustrated by delays to the development timeline of its Golpu-Wafi gold/copper project in Papua New Guinea. Potentially an enormous enterprise, Harmony is still waiting on the PNG government to grant a special mining lease.Asked for an update on his health, Steenkamp said the operation was akin to “changing the tyres on a car”. But he had resumed his duties and would be “taking it easy” while recuperating over the next six weeks.Under Steenkamp, Harmony has increased and raised the quality of its gold ounces in South Africa following the purchase of the Mponeng and Tau Tona mines from AngloGold Ashanti in two separate transactions totalling $600m.However, both operations entrench the company’s position as an SA-locked deep underground miner with all its attendant safety and technical risks. In lieu of progress on Wafi-Golpu, the Eva transaction gives it much-needed diversification.The post Harmony Gold bolsters offshore growth ambitions with $230m deal for Aussie copper project appeared first on Miningmx.