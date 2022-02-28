Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

HARMONY Gold is to close its Bambanani mine in South Africa’s Free State province incurring an impairment of R144m which has been recognised in the period under review.The mine, which will be put on care and maintenance in July roughly 18 months earlier than planned, has been shut owing to its increased sesimicity. Harmony said it was “no longer possibe to operate the mine in accordance with Harmony’s … safety protocols”.It reported a 10.2% year-on-year increase in second quarter all-in sustainable cost (AISC) of R812,036/kg following a one fifth decline in gold production.The mine was supposed to be shut in 2024 along with Harmony’s other ageing mines Masimong (closure still set for 2023 and Kusasalethu (2024).Harmony reported seven fatalities in the period which played a major factor in disappointing numbers for the period. Despite a 4% increase in production to 778 879 ounces, the group reported a 70% decline in share earnings of 763 SA cents/share.Harmony declared an interim dividend of 40 cents/share which compares to 110 cents/share at the close of the previous interim period in 2020.The post Harmony Gold to shut Bambanani in Free State mine early as safety risks loom large appeared first on Miningmx.