Harmony Gold to spend R7.9bn extending Mponeng to 2044
HARMONY Gold on Wednesday announced the R7.9bn extension of Mponeng which will keep the mine, located west of Johannesburg, operating until at least 2044.Commenting in its half year results – in which a record dividend was declared – Harmony said the project would result in average steady-state annual production of 260,000 ounces of gold at an recovered grade of at least nine grams per ton (g/t). This would result in real all-in sustaining costs of about R768,000 per kilogram ($1,290/oz).“Mponeng is an incredible mine with existing world- class infrastructure,” said Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp in comments to the group’s results. First production will be after four years. Without the project, Mponeng would have closed in seven years.The capital cost of the mine will be spread over the seven year project period and will be funded from internally generated cash flows.Board approval of Mponeng’s extension follows stellar results on almost every metric for Harmony Gold in the six months ended December. Highlights of the operating numbers were a significant increase in grade from Mponeng and a major turnaround at Hidden Valley, Harmony Gold’s Papua New Guinea mine, which reported R1.77bn in cash flow for the six months compared to an outflow in the six months in 2022 of R69m.Underground grades improved 11% to 6,29g/t which contributed towards a 14% increase in gold production to 832,349 oz for the six month period. Despite the inflationary environment, AISC fell 5% to R843,043/kg.On top of that Harmony has a major market tailwind with both the dollar price of gold increasing while the rand depreciated against the dollar. This resulted in an 18% increase in the average rand gold price received which was R1,14 million per kilogram. This compares to a spot rand gold price of R1.25m/kg.The outcome was operating free cash flow of R7.1bn, a 265% year-on-year increase, which took Harmony into net cash of R74m ($4m) as of December 31. At the earnings level, Harmony announced basic earnings of R9.56/share compared to R2.98/share in the previous six months.The company said it was targeting net debt to Ebitda of below 1x ahead of full year capital expenditure of R9.5bn of which only R3.8bn had been spent as of the half-year. This was on the previously announced Moab Khotsong, Zaaiplaats, and the Kareerand/Mine Waste Solutions extension projectsAn interim dividend of R1.47 per share (7.6 US cents/share) was announced.The post Harmony Gold to spend R7.9bn extending Mponeng to 2044 appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
