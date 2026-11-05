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05.11.2026 20:13:02
Has Silver Replaced Gold as the Better Metal for Investors? iShares Gold Trust vs abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Tells the Tale
The iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT:IAU) provides lower-cost exposure to gold bullion, while the abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEMKT:SIVR) offers a direct, albeit more volatile, play on physical silver prices.
Both funds serve as commodity proxies, allowing investors to hedge against inflation or currency devaluation without storing physical metal. While they share a common purpose as store-of-value assets, silver's industrial applications and gold's safe-haven status lead to distinct risk profiles. Comparing them involves looking at cost, liquidity, and historical volatility.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Neither fund has a dividend yield, because neither pays dividends.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 065,99
|-22,69
|-0,55
|Silberpreis
|51,91
|0,02
|0,04
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