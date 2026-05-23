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23.05.2026 16:15:00
Here Are My Top 3 Oil Stocks Right Now
Given the importance of oil and natural gas to the global economy, every investor should probably have some exposure to the energy sector. I personally own one oil stock, yet I'm not the least bit worried about oil prices. That's notable because the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has made high oil prices headline-grabbing news.If all you care about is finding a way to profit from rising oil prices over the short term, you'll probably want to buy a dedicated energy producer like Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN). Notably, its production is unaffected by the Middle East disruptions because it is U.S.-focused. But if you are a long-term investor, you'll want to take a more balanced approach to the energy sector, buying stocks like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and, in my case, TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE). Here's why these three energy giants are my top oil stocks right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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