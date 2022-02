Here Is Why Lumber Inflation Is Great for Weyerhaeuser

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A big investment theme last year involved inflation and how rising commodity prices affect the economy. One of the best-performing commodities last year was lumber, which doubled in price during the summer.Lumber is the primary product of timber real estate investment trust Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY), which just reported record earnings driven by rising lumber prices. Here is why the company expects the trend to continue in 2022. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading