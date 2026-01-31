Goldpreis

31.01.2026 14:15:00

Here's Everything Investors Need to Know About the Rising Popularity of Tokenized Gold

Given how digitized the world has become, there aren't too many investors still buying gold bars and burying them in their backyard. However, gold has once again become a popular investment, and it has been on a tear in recent years.Naturally, the financial engineers on Wall Street have developed several ways to buy it online. An increasingly popular way to purchase the commodity is through tokenized gold or stablecoins.Stablecoins use blockchain technology, similar to that of cryptocurrencies, though they're designed to remove the inherent volatility of most cryptocurrencies. They are digital tokens backed by a currency or commodity and essentially are digital ownership of a physical asset. Stablecoins track the price of the commodity or currency they're backed by.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
