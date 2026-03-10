Ölpreis (WTI)

86,28
USD
-8,49
-8,96 %
10.03.2026 15:53:00

Here's How Stocks React When the Price of Oil Spikes

The market has turned down since the beginning of the war in the Middle East. And that drop accelerated in recent trading days due to a spike in the oil price. As I write this on Monday morning, March 9, the price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, is about $104 per barrel. That's about $33 higher, or 47% higher, than the price the day before the conflict began.Image source: Getty Images.That's brought panic to the stock market. The Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index -- or VIX, also known as the stock market's fear gauge -- climbed to as much as 31, the highest level in about 11 months and 12 points higher than the day before the U.S. and Israel launched the first salvos against Iran.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (WTI) 86,28 -8,49 -8,96

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf baldiges Kriegsende: ATX und DAX schließen kräftig im Plus -- US-Handel endet kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich erholt
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigte sich wenig verändert. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Dienstag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

